Bucks Council urges students to attend as schools reopen following concerning persistent absence data

The council is urging students to attend school this academic year

Bucks Council is urging students to turn up to school when the new academic year begins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest data from the Department for Education shows that roughly one in six students are persistently absent in Buckinghamshire.

This tag is given to students who missed 10% or more of lessons through an entire term. Newest Government figures cover the 2024-25 autumn term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bucks Council is advising families on the services that are available to students who may find attending school a struggle. Bucks Council has found that attendance numbers have dipped since the pandemic.

Councillor Jilly Jordan said: “We all want the best for our children and school attendance is important. School isn’t just about academic learning but is also key for social, physical and psychological development. We know that for some families, school attendance can be challenging but we want to let parents and carers know that they aren’t alone, we want to help you to help your children to get the most out of school, to give them the solid foundations to achieve in life.”

Bucks Council says it can point parents toward a variety of support and advice services that are available. These include: free online courses, websites, and specialist teams dedicated to assisting young people with issues such as bullying, mental health, anxiety and much more.

Families are being directed towards the council’s Present for their Future campaign which contains both support and guidance for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jordan added: “We know that mainstream school is not always the right place for every child and those with additional needs may require extra support. We understand the pressures parents face, and this is not about us telling you what you should do. It is more about us working with you to help you access the help and assistance needed to support your child in their education.”

Bucks Council says its findings show that good attendance rates are key to a child or young person’s success at school. A council spokesperson added: “Keeping your child home from school when they are well enough to attend or taking them out of school during term time to go on holiday can be detrimental to their future achievement and long-term success.”