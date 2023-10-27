Bucks Council preparing bid to open second primary school in Aylesbury development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council is planning to construct a second primary school on an Aylesbury estate.

Kingsbrook is set to get a second primary school, with its first one opening just over two years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to open a second school at the fledgling Aylesbury development were announced by Barratt David Wilson Homes, the developer has completed a transfer of land with the council.

Barratt Homes staff marking the official handover, photo from Matt Reading

The development team, which constructed the Aylesbury neighbourhood, also revealed that it is hoped that the school will be complete by the autumn of 2025.

Currently the the school is projected to have an intake of 420 pupils, which will be aimed at families living in the development.

Also included in the current plans, according to the developer, is a 60-place nursery, it is hoped that the site could be expanded to a school for 630 pupils and a nursery for 90 youngsters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bucks Council confirmed a bid was being worked on, but said it is still a few months away from submission.

The homebuilder added that it believes construction could start in mid-2024 if the council is successful.

In the Aylesbury neighbourhood there are two newly launched schools: Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, which opened in September 2021, and The Kingsbrook School, a secondary institution that opened in September 2022. Barratt David Wilson North Thames claims this was three years ahead of schedule.

It is hoped that the new school could be erected in Armstrong Fields next to The Kingsbrook School.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marc Woolfe, director of sales and marketing for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “For the third time here at Kingsbrook, we are excited to support Buckinghamshire Council’s commitment that sees learning and development at the heart of our new community. This school is part of our £180 million investment in the local area and will provide families with peace of mind regarding the availability for their children’s education opportunities, all within walking distance from their new home.