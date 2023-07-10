Bucks Council celebrates 'dedicated' adult learners at Aylesbury ceremony

Bucks Council has recognised the staff and participants currently working on adult learning courses.

The local authority held its annual Buckinghamshire Adult Learning Awards at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Wednesday (5 July).

Each year awards are given out to to celebrate the achievements of students taking part in adult learning courses in Buckinghamshire.

The 2023 Buckinghamshire Adult Learning tutors

Gongs are given to trainees, assessors, tutors, learning support assistants, volunteers and staff.

Learners are nominated for an award by tutors and learning support assistants. In turn, learners are invited to nominate tutors, learning support assistants or volunteers who have inspired and supported them in class. The nominations are reviewed by a team of judges and awarded points across a number of areas. Those receiving the highest score in each category are named the winner.

Among the winners were:

-Skills Learner of the Year: Kenneth Peach

Councillor Cranmer with one of the winners

-Supported Intern of the Year: Eloise Labross

-Trainee of the Year: Sava Rubskyi

-Vocational Learner of the Year: Roxy Mitchell-Gears

-Learning for Personal Development Learner of the Year: Sheila Wright

Another winner with the councillor

-Community Learner of the Year: Pat Andrews

-Apprentice of the Year: Saska Banjac D'Arc

-Tutor of the Year: Fiona Redwood

-Learning Support Assistant of the Year: Mei Lin-Chapman

Each learner winner was presented with a trophy and certificate by Councillor Anita Cranmer.

Anita said: “Congratulations to our winners and to all those nominated. This event shines a spotlight on the hard work and dedication of learners and staff alike. Buckinghamshire Adult Learning courses provide the chance for people, whatever their age or background, to develop a range of skills and experience, opening up doors to exciting new opportunities and career paths.”

More information on the 1,500 part-time courses and workshops, delivered from 140 locations across the county, is available online here.

In 2022 Buckinghamshire Adult Learning was shortlisted for a Family Learning Award.

The local authority credited strong parent reviews as a key reason for the nomination.