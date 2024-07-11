Bucks Council announces 'Good' Ofsted rating for its adult education service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has announced its adult education services were rated as ‘Good’ following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Also, the authority confirmed aspects of its Adult Learning service was considered ‘Outstanding’ by the education body.

Bucks Council has revealed that the courses it offers received the highest possible rank from Ofsted. It runs over 1,500 part-time courses and workshops, both online and in person from 140 locations across the county.

These courses range from academic and skills-based programmes to others that are more hobby based.

Tutors, management team and support staff from Buckinghamshire Adult Learning celebrating their Ofsted 'Good' rating.

Ofsted ranked the council’s quality of education, personal development for individuals and leadership and management, all as good. Inspectors made particular note of the success of efforts focusing on upskilling Buckinghamshire’s residents in some of the more deprived areas of the county and also praised the emphasis on helping learners to overcome barriers to learning, including those for whom English is not their first language.

An inspector said in the report: “Many learners express how they came to the United Kingdom with little understanding of English, but they can now access community services without the need for an interpreter. Several have secured employment.”

Teachers were praised for the way they work with learners to understand their needs and develop individualised support plans to meet them, together with the support provided for those with additional needs.

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “Buckinghamshire’s Adult Learning Service offers the opportunity for adults to fulfil their ambitions, further their interests and achieve their potential through learning and training.

“We are pleased that the efforts of all those who work within the service have been recognised as part of this inspection. All our tutors are dedicated and passionate about their subjects and every class allows learners to develop their skills, knowledge and confidence in a supportive and inclusive environment. We will take on board all comments from the report to ensure we continue to build and improve our offer to adult learners in Buckinghamshire.”

In the areas of improvement section Ofsted said slight changes could be made to help a small number of young learners to access opportunities to develop their wider interests and talents and also it could provide more rapid support to a few apprentices to stay or get back on track.