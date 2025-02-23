Buckinghamshire’s New Teacher of the Year 2023-2024 named finalist for prestigious Potential Unlocked Educator of the Year Award

New Teacher of the Year 2023-2024. Zidane Salmon, to the right Countess Howe

Aylesbury has yet another reason to celebrate as Mr. Zidane Salmon, the Buckinghamshire New Teacher of the Year 2023-2024, has been announced as a Finalist for the Potential Unlocked Educator of the Year 2024-2025. This prestigious award recognises Black excellence across the UK, honouring educators, leaders, and changemakers making a lasting impact in their communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Legacy of Excellence

Mr. Salmon’s recognition is no surprise to those who have followed his journey. Since joining The Grange School in September 2022, he has been celebrated every year for his outstanding contributions to education. In 2023, he was awarded the NEU Manoj Natha Hansen Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), a testament to his commitment to fostering an inclusive learning environment for all students.

Winning Buckinghamshire’s New Teacher of the Year further cemented his reputation as an inspirational figure in education. Now, being a finalist for the Potential Unlocked Educator of the Year is another major milestone, highlighting his dedication, leadership, and the transformative impact he has had on his students and colleagues.

NEU Manoj Natha Hansen Award. From the left Shamar Scott, Zidane Salmon, Akeim Mundell BEM, Dominic Brown

A Proud Moment for Aylesbury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aylesbury takes immense pride in Mr. Salmon’s achievements. His continued success shines a light on the town’s commitment to educational excellence and the value placed on diversity, equity, and representation in schools. His journey serves as a source of inspiration for young people, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, proving that talent and hard work can break barriers and open doors to national recognition.

This honour is not just about one teacher, it’s a reflection of the power of quality education and the importance of celebrating educators who go above and beyond to shape the future.

The Significance of the Potential Unlocked Awards

To the left Zidane Salmon To the right David Hall CEO Potential Unlocked.

The Potential Unlocked Awards celebrate Black excellence in various fields, recognising those who inspire, empower, and lead in their respective domains. The Educator of the Year category is particularly significant, as it spotlights those making a tangible difference in shaping young minds, championing diversity and inclusion, and driving positive change in education.

Being a finalist for this award places Mr. Salmon among an elite group of educators nationwide, solidifying his influence beyond Buckinghamshire and into the broader educational landscape of the UK.

A Bright Future Ahead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a track record of consistent recognition and achievement, there is no doubt that Mr. Salmon’s impact will continue to grow. His story serves as a reminder of the transformative power of education and the importance of celebrating educators who inspire and uplift their communities.

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and the entire education sector will be watching closely as Mr. Salmon competes for the Potential Unlocked Educator of the Year Award 2024-2025. Whatever the outcome, his legacy as an outstanding educator and advocate for inclusion is already firmly established.

Congratulations, Mr. Salmon, on this well-deserved recognition!