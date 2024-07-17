Buckinghamshire school's Eco Council and Mother's Climate Action Network join forces to combat Air Pollution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Clean Air Day, Thursday, 20 June, the Eco Council of Buckingham Primary School, in collaboration with local group Mother's Climate Action Network, held an informative and engaging series of events to raise awareness about air pollution and its effects on the school community.

The school's Eco Council, made up of pupils from Years 2-6, learned about air pollution around the school from members of Mother's Climate Action Network and created a vibrant banner, reminding drivers to turn off their engines while waiting for children to be dropped off or collected.

Miss Russell, Eco-Council lead, said, “The children were really enthusiastic about this project and had many wonderful ideas about how we could begin to lessen the air pollution around Buckingham Primary School”.

The pupils peacefully demonstrated outside the gate of the school next to their banner to spread the message of the importance of clean air, wishing everyone a “Happy Clean Air Day”.

As part of the initiative, an assembly was also held where pupils from Years 1 through to 6 learned about the sources and impacts of air pollution, as well as various solutions to combat it. Key points included:

Research indicates that an idling car emits enough pollutants to fill 150 balloons every minute.

The Air Quality Report from addresspollution.org reveals that air pollution around Buckingham Primary School exceeds World Health Organization (WHO) safe limits. The same will be the case for the majority of schools where children arrive by car or van.

Idling for just 10 seconds uses more fuel than turning the engine off and on again.

Two minutes of idling is equivalent to driving one mile, with pollutants lingering in the air for children to breathe.

Air pollution exacerbates asthma symptoms, increases the risk of attacks, and can stunt lung growth in children.

"As the weather warms up, we urge all drivers to consider the impact of leaving the engine running for air conditioning," said Samantha Ixer from the Mother's Climate Action Network.

The Mother's Climate Action Network - Buckingham branch invites all concerned parents and carers to join them in addressing the issues of dangerous parking and air pollution around our local schools. They can be contacted at [email protected].