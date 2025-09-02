Buckinghamshire school term times 2025/2026: Dates and holiday periods this academic year

The term times for schools in Buckinghamshire. Adobe stock

It is that time of year again, summer is coming to a finish and the schools are reopening.

With new uniforms being ordered and lunchboxes readied for another academic year, we have taken a look at when schools are set to start in Buckinghamshire.

Children attending academies, voluntary aided schools and foundation schools may be using a different academic calendar. These institutions are responsible for setting their own term dates, including inset days. Parents of children attending these schools are advised to check their schools’ websites to confirm term times.

Here are the key dates for the 2025/26 academic year:

Back to school

-The academic year starts on Thursday, September 4.

-Half term is between October 27-31.

-The autumn term finishes on Friday, December 19.

-The Christmas break is between December 22 and January 2, 2026.

Spring term 2026

-The spring term starts on Monday, January 5, 2026.

-Half term is between February 16-20.

-The term ends on Friday, March 27.

-The Easter break is between March 30 and April 10.

Summer term 2026

-The summer term starts on Monday, April 13.

-Half term is between May 25 and May 29.

-The academic year ends on Wednesday, July 22.

These are the term dates listed on Bucks Council’s website. Please note that some schools may adopt slightly different term times and start dates.