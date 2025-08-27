Buckinghamshire New University welcome week starts September 29

welcome week September 20225

Buckinghamshire New University (Bucks) is set to warmly welcome its new and returning students with a vibrant Welcome Week starting on Monday, 29th September 2025, at its High Wycombe campus.

This week-long series of events is designed to prepare students for an engaging and successful academic year ahead while fostering a strong sense of community and belonging.

Buckinghamshire New University (BNU) prides itself on its commitment to supporting and developing student achievement across all courses and levels.

One of BNU’s key achievements is the creation of the Student Learning Achievement (SLA) team, which specializes in helping learners improve their academic skills, including numeracy, research, critical thinking, writing, and presentation skills.

This initiative reflects BNU’s achievement in fostering holistic academic development, ensuring students can adapt successfully from school or college to university-level studies.