Buckinghamshire College Group’s teacher education provision awarded 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating

Following an inspection in May 2024 from Ofsted, we are delighted to announce that Buckinghamshire College Group’s Initial Teacher Education (ITE) provision has been awarded the top grade of “Outstanding”.

A team of His Majesty’s Inspectors visited Buckinghamshire College Group and graded the ITE provision as Outstanding in both areas of quality of education and leadership and management.

The ITE programme is delivered to ensure that trainee teachers are well prepared to meet the needs of learners in their care. It embeds our culture of nurturing dual professionals, ensuring that those who have acquired excellence from industry are given the support and training to flourish within their teaching practice.

During their visit, inspectors found that leaders and managers provide “high levels of individualised care and support for trainees.” Inspectors also praised an “inclusive workplace ethos” with trainees benefiting from “leaders’ overarching culture, encompassing diversity and equality of opportunity.”

Staff at Buckinghamshire College Group's Aylesbury Campus celebrate Ofsted 'Outstanding' grade.

When observing the trainee teachers, inspectors found that they are “wholly positive” and describe their training as having a “transformative impact on their teaching.” Inspectors also recognised the high levels of support that the College provides to those trainee teachers joining directly from industry highlighting that “staff joining from industry feel very well equipped.”

ITE Course Leader, Samantha Williams said;

“ I am delighted with the outcome of the report, as I am privileged to be working with amazing trainee teachers who are so dedicated and passionate about the work they do. This result is a celebration of an excellent long-standing partnership we have with Bucks New University who, over years, have supported me in the development of our curriculum design”

Director Learning Innovation, Penny Kelley said;

“I feel our grade and report reflects the hard work and dedication of our ITE team and the trainees themselves. Our courses are built around role modelling practice and pedagogies and through their exposure to these elements our trainee teachers ensure that their students are given access to exceptional learning experiences through well planned, innovative lessons that link to their future careers, goals and dreams”

Principal and CEO, Jenny Craig said;

“Teaching and learning is at the heart of what we do at Buckinghamshire College Group and I am over the moon that Ofsted has recognised the exceptional support and training that we provide for trainee teachers. The Outstanding judgement reflects our inclusive and supportive culture and the dedication of our amazing Learning Innovation team to ensuring that teachers provide the very best learning opportunities for our students”