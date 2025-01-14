Buckinghamshire College Group achieves ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buckinghamshire College Group is proud to announce that it has been rated as ‘Good’ in its latest Ofsted inspection. This achievement underscores the college’s commitment to delivering high-quality education, fostering an inclusive learning environment, and preparing students for successful futures.

The Ofsted inspection team praised Buckinghamshire College Group for its strong leadership, well-designed curriculum, and the dedication of its staff to student success. Inspectors highlighted the College’s robust teaching practices, its wide-ranging support services, and the significant progress students make during their studies.

“I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised the ambition that we hold for each and every learner here at Buckinghamshire College Group, rating us as Good in every area” said Principal and CEO, Jenny Craig.

“Our mission is to transform futures through learning and this judgment is not only good for the College, but also good for our students, employers and communities who can be confident in the high quality of education provided. This outcome is testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of our students, staff, and stakeholders in ensuring that everyone can achieve their potential and develop the technical, vocational, and professional skills desperately needed both today and for the future.”

Bucks College Group staff celebrate recent 'Good' rating from Ofsted.

Key Findings from the Ofsted Report:

High-Quality Teaching: Ofsted judged that young learners develop substantial new knowledge and skills due to the high-quality teaching and support they receive. They often participate in specialist masterclasses and relevant work experience activities, which offer in-depth insights into their chosen fields and help them build valuable work-readiness skills. Ofsted also highlighted the significant skills and confidence developed by adult learners and praised the decisive actions that leaders have taken to enhance apprenticeship programmes, ensuring continuous improvement and high standards. Apprentices rapidly acquire practical skills and professional behaviours, adding immediate value to their workplaces.

Innovative Partnerships: We are delighted that Ofsted commended the collaborative work that we undertake with stakeholders to address gaps in provision identified in the local skills improvement plan including the development of the Bucks Green Energy Skills Hub. The College’s collaboration with the NHS and regional dentists to develop a new Level 3 Dental Nurse Apprenticeship was endorsed as a leading example of health partnership innovation.

Inclusive Learning Environment: Inspectors found that learners and apprentices highly value the welcoming and inclusive atmosphere cultivated by leaders and staff, highlighting that they feel part of a friendly, diverse community across all campuses. Students quickly embrace the College’s values of ambition, innovation, integrity, and respect, which are effectively modeled and communicated by staff. Ofsted praised the fact that learners and apprentices feel safe at college and in the workplace, appreciating the exceptional welfare and wellbeing support provided by staff.

Industry-Standard Resources: Inspectors identified that leaders have aligned the curriculum with regional priorities emphasising the investment in industry-standard resources to enhance learning. As an example, at the Aylesbury campus, learners and apprentices on health courses benefit from a state-of-the-art simulated health wing, a fully equipped dental surgery, and an immersive learning suite, providing them with hands-on experience in realistic healthcare settings.

Support for Disadvantaged Learners: We are delighted that Ofsted recognised the significant improvements in our provision for learners with high needs and the increase in the proportion of adult learners from disadvantaged areas, in line with the council’s ‘Opportunities Bucks’ project. Inspectors commended the students’ active participation in positive extracurricular activities, contributing significantly to their local communities.

“We are thrilled that our recent Ofsted inspection has recognised us as an inclusive college with an ambitious, careers-focused curriculum” said Hannah James, Vice Principal: Curriculum & Quality. “Our commitment to providing student-centred and innovative learning experiences continues with passion and drive; we are so proud of our amazing students and staff for achieving more than they ever thought possible, every day.”

Buckinghamshire College Group serves a diverse student community across its campuses in Aylesbury, Amersham and Wycombe. The College remains committed to driving innovation in education and strengthening its partnerships with local industries to ensure students are equipped with the skills needed for the modern workforce.