Buckingham students win prestigious National Award for innovation in Afro Haircare and Black Identity

Two recent graduates from The University of Buckingham, Malindi Mwangi and Zackari Lawanson, have been named winners of the 2025 Octopus Entrepreneur Awards. The award recognises their pioneering work in addressing inequalities in the afro haircare industry and creating platforms that support and celebrate Black identity and community.

Malindi and Zackari are the founders of The Florienta App, while Malindi is the founder of the Braid and Sip podcast. They developed these during their studies on the BSc (Hons) Business Enterprise programme. The Florienta App is a digital service designed to connect Black consumers with trusted afro hair stylists and barbers. Braid and Sip is a podcast and discussion platform that explores afro hair, self-image and identity within the African and Afro-diasporic community.

Their path to the award began when Malindi attended the Young Entrepreneurs Forum on 1 May, where she was inspired by Octopus Energy co-founder Chris Hulatt. Soon after, she and Zackari discovered the Octopus Entrepreneur Awards. With the deadline just days away and a nomination from a local MP required, they acted quickly.

With the support of Professor Nigel Adams and other contacts in the University and wider community, they reached out to Callum Anderson, MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, who confirmed their nomination just two days later.

Speaking about the award, Malindi said: “My mum is the biggest go-getter I know. She is ‘why not’ personified, and because of all the years I’ve seen her go after what she wants and all the years she’s spent affirming that I could do absolutely anything, I didn’t even hesitate before applying for the award. Zackari and I believe deeply in what we’re building. It’s not simply business, it’s community and it matters. The Florienta App and Braid and Sip are both about making sure Black voices and experiences are not only heard but spotlighted.”

Zackari added: “Knowing who you are and where you come from is essential to self-esteem. There are too many gaps in our understanding of our heritage as Black and African people, especially for those of us in the diaspora. The Florienta App is more than a service. It’s about giving black people knowledge, tools and community.”

As winners, Malindi and Zackari will receive up to £5,000 worth of expert advice to help scale their ventures. They will also attend a reception at the House of Commons on 9 July, followed by a visit to Octopus headquarters for mentoring from the company’s co-founder and leadership team.

Their nomination was backed by Callum Anderson, MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, who said: “I am absolutely thrilled to see Malindi and Zackari receive this recognition. They are shining examples of the entrepreneurial talent we have here in Buckingham. I was proud to nominate them and I look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The two businesses have already made a significant impact on campus at Buckingham. The Florienta App launched a pilot in October 2023 and quickly attracted users, particularly among students looking for local afro hair services. Braid and Sip has opened up important conversations around identity, hair and cultural pride, helping Black students at the University feel seen and supported.

Their success highlights the importance of combining academic learning excellence with real-world application, creativity and purpose.

