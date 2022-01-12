Buckingham schoolchildren plant special tree to mark Queen’s Jubilee

Children from Buckingham's George Grenville Academy took part in a special tree planting ceremony to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The oldest and youngest pupils at the school, in Chandos Road, planted the beech sapling as part of the national Queen's Green Canopy project.

The Queen's Green Canopy is a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, which invites people from across the United Kingdom to 'Plant a tree for the Jubilee'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children and staff from George Grenville Academy at the special tree planting event

Staff and children gathered for the event, and watched as the sapling was installed in its new home.

The whole school community will be looking after the tree, and children will measure it each year to observe how it grows, as they themselves grow up through school.

Headteacher Emma Killick said: "It is so important to take part in these events.

"The children can learn about how to care for the world around us, and also do something they will remember in years to come to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee."