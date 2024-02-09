Buckingham Primary School playground reaches new heights with donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The housebuilder, which is selling new homes at the nearby St Rumbold’s Fields development in Buckingham, has donated £1,500 to the school to improve its outdoor facilities for students.

The donation has contributed to new equipment and a refresh of the existing play area, providing more opportunities for the children of Buckingham Primary School to socialise and learn outdoors.

The donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which supports children, young people and disadvantaged groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC operates across the UK.

Pupils at Buckingham Primary School enjoying their new playground

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales at Barratt Homes North Thames, added: “The playground at Buckingham Primary School has been loved by students over the years, and we wanted to ensure the fun does not stop anytime soon. We can see how committed the teachers are to the development of their pupils, and we hope our donation supports outdoor learning further.”

Kelly Brookes, Assistant Headteacher at Buckingham Primary School, adds: “The art of outdoor play is essential to children’s learning and development. We are so grateful to Barratt North Thames for this generous donation, as well as their previous support to improve our playground. Our biggest challenge is now getting our pupils back inside due to just how much they love the refreshed space.”