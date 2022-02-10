Buckingham post a 'significant honour' says prominent Ghanaian lawyer

One of Ghana's most prominent lawyers has been made an Honorary Professor of Professorial Practice at the University of Buckingham.

As well as being a well-known lawyer in Ghana, Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia is an award-winning entrepreneur.

The university has welcomed having such a high-profile addition to its team and another international figure working with the institution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia

Elikem is taking up his new appointment with the university's Faculty of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences.

His role will be as a speaker at events for students and he will be using his extensive experience with law and entrepreneurship organisations to enrich students' learning.

The University of Buckingham has students from a number of African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, and Elikem will help with entrepreneurship and business courses within the African context, develop partnerships and aid diversification of the curriculum.

Elikem said: "I consider the appointment the most significant honour of my professional life and I look forward to providing an African perspective to the the curriculum."

Dean of the Business School, Deba Bardhan-Correia, said: "He will be adding his invaluable expertise in the areas of financial governance and strategy, law, entrepreneurship and leadership."

Vice-chancellor James Tooley added: "We are thrilled to have someone of this standing joining the university.