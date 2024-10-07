Bright Horizons Haddenham Nursery shortlisted for NMT Nursery Team Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bright Horizons is proud to announce that its Haddenham Nursery team has been shortlisted for the highly prestigious Nursery Team Award at the Nursery Management Today (NMT) Awards 2024. This nomination recognises the team's exceptional dedication to providing an enriching, child-centred environment and their outstanding professionalism in early childhood education.

The Haddenham Nursery team exemplifies excellence through their commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. Their child-led approach, where children choose topics they are passionate about, has transformed learning into an immersive, engaging experience. For instance, after a group of children showed interest in space, the team created a mini space station with hands-on activities, allowing the children to explore planets, stars, and even simulate space missions. This creative technique builds on the Bright Horizons Nurture Approach which combines learning with play while team members skillfully observe and assess each child's developmental progress, tailoring activities to meet their individual needs.

A core strength of the Haddenham Nursery team lies in their strong, collaborative spirit. Each member brings unique talents, fostering a supportive, harmonious environment that reflects in their daily care for the children. Regular reflective practices, including team huddles and consistent development opportunities, have earned them awards in previous years such as 'Apprentice of the Year', and cemented their reputation as role models across the Bright Horizons network. The team’s recent Ofsted report noted that “children arrive happy and excited for their day at the nursery. They are greeted by warm, friendly staff, who they happily chatter to.”

The Haddenham team’s ability to nurture positive relationships with both children and parents is another key factor in their success. Through regular invitations for parents to join play sessions, they ensure continuity of learning between the nursery and home, enhancing the children's development and fostering strong community bonds.

Melanie, Regional Director for the Haddenham Nursery said "The creativity, professionalism, and collaborative spirit at Haddenham are setting the standard for excellence in our business and in early years education as a whole. This recognition from NMT is truly well-deserved."