Boarders achieve 15% higher A-Level results than Day Students at RGS ahead of Open Day

Boarding students at a Buckinghamshire grammar school achieve A-Level grades which are around 15 per cent higher than their day student peers as it prepares to hold an Open Day on July 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established by Royal Charter in 1562, the Royal Grammar School (RGS) in Amersham Road, High Wycombe is a selective state grammar school for boys aged 11–16. It also has a thriving co-educational Sixth Form which, from this September, will be open to girls for the first time in 400 years.

In 2024, A-level results in England saw a 0.6 per cent rise in the number of entries awarded A* to -A from 27.2 per cent in 2023 to 27.8 per cent compared to 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, at RGS in High Wycombe, Year 13 leavers achieved 48 per cent and boarders 63 per cent at A* to -A – a 15 per cent increase. At A*-B, day students were rewarded with 78 per cent and boarders a whopping 86 per cent and eight per cent higher.

The impressive entrance at RGS in High Wycombe.

The school said the ‘boarders stood out for their resilience, focus, and achievement’ and attributed this success to the ‘structure, support, and nurturing environment that define its state boarding provision’.

Jon Scourfield, Assistant Head and Director of Boarding, said: “We’re extremely proud of all our Year 13s, whose dedication and hard work paid off to gain stunning results which will enable them to like study at some of the

most prestigious courses and universities in the UK.

“We also hope these results inspire the next group of RGS boarders to go on to achieve their true potential. These results are a testament not only to the hard work and commitment of our boarders, but also to the unique advantages of the boarding experience at RGS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school admitted girls to its Sixth Form for the first time last year.

“Boarding offers students consistency, academic focus, and a strong sense of community - all of which contribute to their outstanding outcomes. As a state boarding school, RGS offers an affordable alternative to independent schools while maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence and pastoral care.

“We have a purpose-built boarding house, and our caring boarding community is focused on wellbeing and personal development. As one of the few state boarding schools in the country, RGS continues to prove that top academic outcomes and exceptional care do not have to come with a high price tag.”

Located just 30 minutes from London and Heathrow Airport, RGS is one of top grammar schools in the country and will be opening its doors to prospective students - including boarders from Year 7 and upwards and their families - on Thursday, July 3, 2025 (5.30pm–8:00pm).

He added: “We’re offering a tailored experience for families considering boarding, including tours of the modern boarding house, a look at the school’s academic and sports facilities, and the chance to meet current boarders and staff."