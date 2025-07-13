BGR Modular Classrooms builds free pergola for local school, giving back to the next generation
The project was delivered entirely free of charge, with BGR donating both the labour and the design, while materials were generously co-sponsored by local supplier Jewson in Great Missenden.
The pergola provides a multifunctional outdoor area that supports play, reading, and outdoor learning — all aligned with the school’s vision for a stimulating and inclusive environment.
“Giving back to our local schools is incredibly important to us” said Richard Burns, Managing Director of BGR Modular Classrooms.
“We believe in building better — not just buildings, but better communities and opportunities for the children who’ll shape our future.”
Staff at Hyde Heath Infant School were quick to praise the new structure, calling it a “wonderful gift” that will be used daily by pupils across all year groups.
“The new pergola has created a real focal point in our playground” said Mrs Tillyer.
“We’re so grateful to BGR & Jewson for their generosity. It’s a great example of how local businesses can play a vital role in enhancing children’s education.”
BGR Modular Classrooms is well known for its sustainable, timber-framed learning spaces across the UK.
The company were founded and are headquartered in Chesham, Bucks