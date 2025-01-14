Best secondary schools in Buckinghamshire based on latest GCSE results

New data assessed by Online Marketing Surgery and Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors has been used to create a report based on GCSE scores from the 2023/2024 school year.
A report released by the companies shows the schools with the highest percentage of pupils who averaged a score of 8 in their GCSEs.
Findings come from the Government website, for those schools with the same percentages, these were ranked based on the amount of pupils that completed key stage 2.
Here are the top 10 performing schools in Buckinghamshire:
