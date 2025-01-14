A look at which schools achieved the highest rankings for reading, writing and maths. (Stock school image, photo from Adobe.com)A look at which schools achieved the highest rankings for reading, writing and maths. (Stock school image, photo from Adobe.com)
Best secondary schools in Buckinghamshire based on latest GCSE results

By James Lowson
Published 14th Jan 2025, 15:17 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 13:19 GMT
A new report has been released ranking secondary schools based on their most recent GCSE results.

New data assessed by Online Marketing Surgery and Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors has been used to create a report based on GCSE scores from the 2023/2024 school year.

A report released by the companies shows the schools with the highest percentage of pupils who averaged a score of 8 in their GCSEs.

Findings come from the Government website, for those schools with the same percentages, these were ranked based on the amount of pupils that completed key stage 2.

Here are the top 10 performing schools in Buckinghamshire:

Dr Challoner's High School had 180 pupils at end of key stage 4, 78.2% of them had an average attainment score of 8.

1. Dr Challoner's High School in Little Chalfont

Dr Challoner's High School had 180 pupils at end of key stage 4, 78.2% of them had an average attainment score of 8. Photo: Google Street View

Dr Challoner's Grammar School had 186 pupils at end of key stage 4, 77.5% of them achieved an average attainment score of 8 or higher in their GCSEs.

2. Dr Challoner's Grammar School in Amersham

Dr Challoner's Grammar School had 186 pupils at end of key stage 4, 77.5% of them achieved an average attainment score of 8 or higher in their GCSEs. Photo: Google Street View

Chesham Grammar School had 181 pupils at the end of key stage 4, 76.7% of them achieved an average attainment score of 8 or higher.

3. Chesham Grammar School

Chesham Grammar School had 181 pupils at the end of key stage 4, 76.7% of them achieved an average attainment score of 8 or higher. Photo: Google Street View

Beaconsfield High School had 180 pupils at the end of key stage 4, 76.5% of them attained an average score of 8 or higher in their GCSEs.

4. Beaconsfield High School

Beaconsfield High School had 180 pupils at the end of key stage 4, 76.5% of them attained an average score of 8 or higher in their GCSEs. Photo: Google Street View

