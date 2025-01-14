Best secondary schools in Buckinghamshire based on latest GCSE results

New data assessed by Online Marketing Surgery and Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors has been used to create a report based on GCSE scores from the 2023/2024 school year.

A report released by the companies shows the schools with the highest percentage of pupils who averaged a score of 8 in their GCSEs.

Findings come from the Government website, for those schools with the same percentages, these were ranked based on the amount of pupils that completed key stage 2.

Here are the top 10 performing schools in Buckinghamshire:

1 . Dr Challoner's High School in Little Chalfont Dr Challoner's High School had 180 pupils at end of key stage 4, 78.2% of them had an average attainment score of 8. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Dr Challoner's Grammar School in Amersham Dr Challoner's Grammar School had 186 pupils at end of key stage 4, 77.5% of them achieved an average attainment score of 8 or higher in their GCSEs. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Chesham Grammar School Chesham Grammar School had 181 pupils at the end of key stage 4, 76.7% of them achieved an average attainment score of 8 or higher. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Beaconsfield High School Beaconsfield High School had 180 pupils at the end of key stage 4, 76.5% of them attained an average score of 8 or higher in their GCSEs. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales