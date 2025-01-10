Best primary schools in Buckinghamshire, according to latest exam results

New data assessed by Online Marketing Surgery and Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors has been used to create a report based on SAT results from 2023/2024 school year.

A report released by the companies shows the schools with the highest percentage of pupils meeting expected SAT standards.

Findings come from the Government website, to meet the expected standards students must achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

For those schools with the same percentages, these were ranked based on the amount of pupils that completed key stage 2.

Here are the top nine performing schools in Buckinghamshire:

1 . Ickford School Ickford School has 20 pupils at the end of key stage 2, they all met the expected stanard. (Adobe, Monkey Business Images) Photo: Monkey Business Images Photo Sales

2 . Little Chalfont Primary School Little Chalfont Primary School has 33 pupils at the end of key stage 2, 97% met the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Elangeni School in Amersham At Elangeni School 17 pupils were at the end of key stage 2, 94% met the expected standard Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Spinfield School in Marlow At Spinfield School there was 30 pupils at the end of key stage 2, 90% met the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales