Best primary schools in Buckinghamshire, according to latest exam results

New data assessed by Online Marketing Surgery and Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors has been used to create a report based on SAT results from 2023/2024 school year.
A report released by the companies shows the schools with the highest percentage of pupils meeting expected SAT standards.
Findings come from the Government website, to meet the expected standards students must achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.
For those schools with the same percentages, these were ranked based on the amount of pupils that completed key stage 2.
Here are the top nine performing schools in Buckinghamshire: