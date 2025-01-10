A look at which schools achieved the highest rankings for reading, writing and maths. (Stock school image, photo from Adobe.com)A look at which schools achieved the highest rankings for reading, writing and maths. (Stock school image, photo from Adobe.com)
Best primary schools in Buckinghamshire, according to latest exam results

By James Lowson
Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:17 GMT
A new report has been released ranking primary schools based on their SAT scores.

New data assessed by Online Marketing Surgery and Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors has been used to create a report based on SAT results from 2023/2024 school year.

A report released by the companies shows the schools with the highest percentage of pupils meeting expected SAT standards.

Findings come from the Government website, to meet the expected standards students must achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

For those schools with the same percentages, these were ranked based on the amount of pupils that completed key stage 2.

Here are the top nine performing schools in Buckinghamshire:

Ickford School has 20 pupils at the end of key stage 2, they all met the expected stanard. (Adobe, Monkey Business Images)

1. Ickford School

Ickford School has 20 pupils at the end of key stage 2, they all met the expected stanard. (Adobe, Monkey Business Images) Photo: Monkey Business Images

Little Chalfont Primary School has 33 pupils at the end of key stage 2, 97% met the expected standard.

2. Little Chalfont Primary School

Little Chalfont Primary School has 33 pupils at the end of key stage 2, 97% met the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

At Elangeni School 17 pupils were at the end of key stage 2, 94% met the expected standard

3. Elangeni School in Amersham

At Elangeni School 17 pupils were at the end of key stage 2, 94% met the expected standard Photo: Google

At Spinfield School there was 30 pupils at the end of key stage 2, 90% met the expected standard.

4. Spinfield School in Marlow

At Spinfield School there was 30 pupils at the end of key stage 2, 90% met the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

