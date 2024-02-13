Barratt David Wilson Homes hosts Big School Birdwatch in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hands-on birdwatching activity, hosted by the housebuilder and an ecologist from Southern Ecological Solutions, helped reception pupils to learn about native birds in the area and develop skills in spotting local wildlife.

Held at the open greenspaces surrounding the fishing lake at the Kingsbrook development, Sarah Coulson, an ecologist from Southern Ecological Solutions, taught the children to identify birds such as House Sparrows, Starlings and White Throats which are commonly seen at this time of year.

The event was organised to mark RSPB’s Big Schools’ Birdwatch campaign, which encourages children to count the number of birds local to their schools to support the organisation in tracking population numbers across the country.

Pupils from Kingsbrook View Primary School

Kingsbrook is Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ flagship development and has a longstanding partnership with RSPB.

The site incorporates a host of biodiversity measures alongside a raft of new homes, with 60% of the development dedicated to green space, including a 250-acre nature reserve and community allotments.

Since work began in 2016, there has been a 3914% increase in breeding sparrows, 65% of reed buntings and 96% increase in starlings in the area.

Sarah Coulson, Southern Ecological Solutions, said: “It is always a delight to work at Kingsbrook but it was especially fantastic to educate the children of Kingsbrook View Primary Academy. Kingsbrook offers so many education opportunities on ecology and biodiversity, from the swift bricks incorporated into the homes, ponds and hedgerows, to the 250-acre nature reserve.

Pupils from Kingsbrook View Primary School

“The pupils were able to learn about some of the bird species we have in the area. Many of the children live on the development so we hope they start to spot things when out and about.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales & Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames added, said: “Our commitment to biodiversity is what makes Kingsbrook so special and the green open spaces, ponds and wildlife habitats educate our community on the importance of urban wildlife.

“We are committed to educating the next generation and what better way than showing the reception pupils around their own development and how simple features can help our bird population. Southern Ecological Solutions delivered a hands-on experience for the children and we definitely have some budding birdwatchers amongst us!”

Mrs Gibbons, teacher at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, concluded: “Our reception students really enjoyed the experience and loved learning how to spot different birds based on their physical features. A big thank you to Barratt David Wilson North Thames for organising this event and Sarah from Southern Ecological Solutions on delivering the session too.”

