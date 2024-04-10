Baking up a storm: care home residents team up with local nursery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A poll of 2,000 adults carried out by Care UK, which operates Ridley Manor, in Lane End, found almost two-thirds (65%) of the nation no longer use family recipes that have been handed down through the generations, however, 43 per cent of people surveyed are keen to save them.

In a bid to prevent family recipes passed down through the generations from being lost forever, Care UK has launched a free downloadable recipe book – Recipes to Remember, which features recipes shared by care home residents across the UK. From food enjoyed during World War Two to quirky desserts from the 1970s, the book includes residents’ favourite foods, alongside recipes tailored to support older people by Care UK’s award-winning chefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keen to keep their recipes bubbling away in Buckinghamshire for many years to come, residents from Ridley Manor have rolled up their sleeves and donned their aprons, to team up with children from Sunshine Montessori Nursery to show just how tasty their food favourites from the past are.

Care UK's Ridley Manor join Recipes to Remember

On the day, the children joined residents for a special cooking class, where together they made resident Joan’s favourite family recipe, bread and butter pudding, which is over 100 years old and was handed down to her by her mother.

The next day the children returned for a blind tasting session, tasting the bread and butter pudding they had made together, as well as other family recipes which had been handed down to residents. Later, the residents and children enjoyed trying to guess freshly cut herbs from the garden through smell and touch.

Joan commented: “It was a wonderful afternoon spent laughing and reminiscing about the times spent cooking with my mother when I was younger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was also lovely to be able to share and experience some of our favourite recipes with the young children and we had so much fun the following day trying to guess a variety of food items through taste and smell.”

Estelle Adriaans, General Manager at Ridley Manor, said: “Spring is in the air – and so too are the smells of some incredibly tasty home-cooked recipes adored by residents and their families for generations.

“Just like a photograph, a family recipe can be a way to revisit the past and reminisce on a cherished memory or loved ones. How something tastes or smells can be a powerful tool for triggering memories and positive feelings, especially for those living with dementia, which is why we’re delighted to be taking part in Care UK’s Recipes to Remember campaign.

“From jam roly-poly to bread and butter pudding, it’s been wonderful seeing the residents revisit some of their favourite foods from across the decades with pupils from Sunshine Montessori Nursery. Arctic rolls might be out of favour but it’s clear from how well the resident’s recipes were enjoyed that there’s still a hunger for foods from the past today – so donut give up on them!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Care UK’s Recipes to remember initiative or to download your copy of the recipe book, please visit: careuk.com/recipes-to-remember

For more information on Ridley Manor, please call Home Admissions Advisor, Hayley Devereaux, on 01494 853669 or email [email protected]