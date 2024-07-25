Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A technology park in Aylesbury Vale held an annual national rocket-racing competition.

Students from across the UK came together for the second Race2Space competition in Westcott Venture Park.

University students hot-fired rocket engines they designed and built over a two-week period at the futuristic Westcott Space Cluster, which is home to the National Space Propulsion Test Facility.

It is hoped that by using modern-astrology technology, students will be inspired and gain skills which could help them enter the growing space industry.

The University of Sheffield organised the competition that ran from 4 to 18 July.

Participants get to design and test rocket propulsion hardware. It claims to be the only event of its kind in the world, and doubled in size in its second year with 19 universities and over 200 undergraduate taking part.

Sheffield University students won the overall competition with their engine successfully hot-firing five times in one day and producing a maximum thrust of 4.8kN.

Prizes were also awarded to Kingston (best team spirit), Nottingham (best newcomer), Edinburgh (winning bi-prop team) and Cranfield (winning hybrid team).

Some of the equipment used at the Aylesbury Vale site

In total, 31 test-fires of student rocket engines were carried out, organisers believe this will mark a world-record for the number of different rocket engines hot-fired on one site over two weeks.

Alistair John, founder of Race2Space, said: “Race2Space is about showing we have top class students who are willing, able and prepared to grow the space sector in the UK and we have more than proved that over the past two weeks.

“We know we have the talent but to compete on the world stage we need to increase the number of passionate, highly skilled graduates with hands-on skills entering the sector. This initiative is helping to provide the critical training and access to practical testing needed to fill the high-level skills gap and provide world-class expertise.”

Some of the university students taking part