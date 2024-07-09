Aylesbury teacher who supported student with leukaemia after own cancer battle wins award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teacher in Aylesbury has been recognised for his work supporting a student with leukaemia.

Ryan Collard, a reception class teacher at Green Ridge Primary Academy, also endured his own cancer diagnosis previously. He was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer aged 23 and in the year he qualified as a teacher, he underwent treatment and was declared in remission.

Now, he has been given the Collection Pot Teacher of the Year award for his support of Callie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callie was diagnosed with leukaemia last year and is still undergoing treatment. Due to the severity of her treatment, Callie had to push her start date for school from September to January and her parents were concerned she would miss out and struggle to settle into school.

Mr Collard with Carter

Unbeknownst to them, Mr Collard had requested to have Callie in his class to support her during this difficult period in her life.

Callie’s mum, Shalinee said: “He specifically requested to have Callie in his class as he knew how hard cancer treatment can be. He was so understanding from day one and sent her videos of the kids in the class and even hand-delivered a party bag to our door that one child had brought into school as he didn’t want her to miss out.”

It was Callie who nominated her teacher for the award, which received over 500 nominations from more than 40 counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote: “I started Reception this year having just been diagnosed with leukaemia and Mr Collard has given me the most incredible start to school life that I could have ever imagined. He has always gone above and beyond to ensure I am well looked after, supported, and cared for in Birch class. Nothing is ever too much for Mr Collard and he does his job with so much love and dedication.”

Callie nominated Mr Collard

After hearing about his victory, Mr Collard said: “Teachers are all different and everyone has their own idea of what makes a good teacher. My priority is that the children are happy. If they feel safe and are excited to come to school, that’s all I can ask for. If they are happy and safe, then they will learn. To be nominated by the parents is extremely overwhelming and has made me feel super proud of myself. After cancer treatment it can often feel like you may never achieve your full potential anymore, but this has proved me wrong.”

Mr Collard was told that he would not be able to have children after undergoing gruelling treatment to remove his cancer. But he recently welcomed Carter into the world after his partner underwent IVF treatment.

He continued: “We were extremely lucky this year to have our little boy Carter who is 9 weeks old today. He has genuinely changed my life. Before him it was a daily struggle and I would constantly ask myself “what purpose do I have in life? I felt like such a burden. Luckily, my wife Sophie was my biggest motivator and kept me going at the darkest of times, reminding me that we’d be parents no matter what!”