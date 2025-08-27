Aylesbury student wins national award for resilience after life-changing week in the Highlands

A Year 8 student from The Kingsbrook School in Aylesbury has been named the winner of a new national award celebrating exceptional courage, compassion and personal growth, following a life-changing week in the Scottish Highlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey, 13, was selected from over 100 nominations nationwide to receive the first ever Outward Bound Award, presented by educational charity The Outward Bound Trust. The award recognises young people who defy the odds and discover what they’re capable of through real-life learning in wild places.

Harvey’s journey stood out not just for what he achieved on the course, but for everything he had to overcome to get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having faced a challenging few years, including low school attendance, multiple school moves and a period in residential care 200 miles from home at the time of the trip, Harvey was determined to join his classmates on the Outward Bound course at Loch Eil, a remote centre nestled in the shadow of Ben Nevis.

Harvey (left) with his Teacher Dan (centre) and Adventurer, Alex Staniforth (right)

“We picked him up part-way there,” said Dan Atherton, Deputy Headteacher at The Kingsbrook School. “He’d travelled hours from his residential placement because he didn’t want to miss out. He was nervous at first, but by day two he was helping others pitch their tents, offering his jacket when people were cold, lifting the team when morale dropped. He showed leadership, kindness, grit – all the things we try to teach. I’ve never seen a student grow so much, so quickly.”

By the end of the week, Harvey stood out clearly as a role model among his peers, with his Outward Bound instructor, Luke, praising his team spirit and quiet determination.

Since returning home, Harvey’s transformation has continued. He’s back in Aylesbury, wearing his school uniform with pride, and attending every day, something his teachers say simply wouldn’t have happened six months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey said: “I didn’t know what to expect. But I tried everything and felt proud of myself. Helping people made me feel part of something.”

Harvey and adventurer, Alex Stanfiroth

The award was presented in a surprise assembly this week by Alex Staniforth, record-breaking adventurer and motivational speaker who recently completed a mission to summit all 446 mountains in England and Wales.

Alex said: “Harvey’s story is everything this award is about: courage in tough moments, showing up for others, and pushing yourself forward. He’s a quiet hero and it was a privilege to meet him.”

As part of his prize, Harvey received an Ellis Brigham adventure voucher, and his school enjoyed a special visit from Alex to inspire more young people with stories of resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Outward Bound Trust launched the award this year in response to rising concerns around youth wellbeing. With recent research showing one in five adolescents in England experiencing a probable mental health disorder each year, reinforcing the importance of early, confidence-building experiences.

Harvey and his Teacher Dan

Martin Davidson, Chief Executive at The Outward Bound Trust, said: “We know the power of the outdoors to help young people find their feet. It’s not about medals or mountaintops, it’s about those moments when a young person realises they can do more than they thought. Harvey is proof of that. He didn’t just take part in the course, he lifted others through it.”

By the end of the week, Harvey stood out clearly as a role model among his peers, with his Outward Bound instructor, Luke, praising his team spirit and quiet determination.

Since returning home, Harvey’s transformation has continued. He’s back in Aylesbury, wearing his school uniform with pride, and attending every day, something his teachers say simply wouldn’t have happened six months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey said: “I didn’t know what to expect. But I tried everything and felt proud of myself. Helping people made me feel part of something.”

Harvey in his School Assembly Hall

The award was presented in a surprise assembly this week by Alex Staniforth, record-breaking adventurer and motivational speaker who recently completed a mission to summit all 446 mountains in England and Wales.

Alex said: “Harvey’s story is everything this award is about: courage in tough moments, showing up for others, and pushing yourself forward. He’s a quiet hero and it was a privilege to meet him.”

As part of his prize, Harvey received an Ellis Brigham adventure voucher, and his school enjoyed a special visit from Alex to inspire more young people with stories of resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Outward Bound Trust launched the award this year in response to rising concerns around youth wellbeing. With recent research showing one in five adolescents in England experiencing a probable mental health disorder each year, reinforcing the importance of early, confidence-building experiences.

Martin Davidson, Chief Executive at The Outward Bound Trust, said: “We know the power of the outdoors to help young people find their feet. It’s not about medals or mountaintops, it’s about those moments when a young person realises they can do more than they thought. Harvey is proof of that. He didn’t just take part in the course, he lifted others through it.”

By the end of the week, Harvey stood out clearly as a role model among his peers, with his Outward Bound instructor, Luke, praising his team spirit and quiet determination.

Since returning home, Harvey’s transformation has continued. He’s back in Aylesbury, wearing his school uniform with pride, and attending every day, something his teachers say simply wouldn’t have happened six months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey said: “I didn’t know what to expect. But I tried everything and felt proud of myself. Helping people made me feel part of something.”

The award was presented in a surprise assembly this week by Alex Staniforth, record-breaking adventurer and motivational speaker who recently completed a mission to summit all 446 mountains in England and Wales.

Alex said: “Harvey’s story is everything this award is about: courage in tough moments, showing up for others, and pushing yourself forward. He’s a quiet hero and it was a privilege to meet him.”

As part of his prize, Harvey received an Ellis Brigham adventure voucher, and his school enjoyed a special visit from Alex to inspire more young people with stories of resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Outward Bound Trust launched the award this year in response to rising concerns around youth wellbeing. With recent research showing one in five adolescents in England experiencing a probable mental health disorder each year, reinforcing the importance of early, confidence-building experiences.

Martin Davidson, Chief Executive at The Outward Bound Trust, said: “We know the power of the outdoors to help young people find their feet. It’s not about medals or mountaintops, it’s about those moments when a young person realises they can do more than they thought. Harvey is proof of that. He didn’t just take part in the course, he lifted others through it.”