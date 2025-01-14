Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aylesbury High School has triumphed in the Show Racism the Red Card competition. A prestigious national event attracting over 25,000 entries from young people across England, Wales, and Scotland. The competition encourages creative work with an original anti-racism message.

Year 13 student Lila emerged as the overall winner, showcasing the exceptional talent within the school. Her impressive artwork captivated the judges and secured her the top prize; an iPad. To celebrate Lila's achievement, Aylesbury's Member of Parliament, Laura Kyrke-Smith, visited the school at the end of last term.

"It was amazing to meet Lila at Aylesbury High School recently," said Mrs Kyrke-Smith MP, "She has a serious talent! Lila beat 25,000 young people to win the Show Racism the Red Card School Competition with an incredible piece of artwork. She is clearly focused on her work, and I was impressed by the portfolio she is using to work toward her exams in the spring. She is well supported by the teachers and school. Well done, Lila."

Headmistress, Marieke Forster and Head of Art, Suzanne Hartwell expressed immense pride in Lila's accomplishment, emphasising the exceptional talent and artistic skills showcased in her winning submission.As Lila prepares for her next steps at university, where she wishes to pursue a degree in Art History, the iPad will serve as an invaluable resource for her studies.