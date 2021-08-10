Aylesbury schools congratulate students on 2021 A-Level results

Aylesbury schools have congratulated its students on their A-levels results, after a record number of top grades were handed out nationally.

The Mandeville School, The Grange School, Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, Aylesbury Grammar School all offered congratulations to their students on their exam results.

Year 13 students endured great difficulty this year overcoming remote learning and a series of different restrictions and instructions designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus throughout the school year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica and Ryan Hobbs at Mandeville School

Matthew Larminie, headteacher at The Mandeville School, said: "We are immensely proud of our BTEC and A Level students. They have worked incredibly hard during the toughest of two years. We are delighted that so many of them achieved such good grades. We congratulate them all and wish them the very best for their futures."

Headmaster, Mark Sturgeon, also pointed to the difficulty of learning in Covid, in his message of congratulation to Aylesbury Grammar School pupils. His tweet read: "Our congratulations to the Year 13 students receiving their A Level results today.

"Two years of disruption, the staff and students have shown commitment, integrity, humility and boundless effort to provide the opportunities to progress to the next stage of their lives. Well done."

Results for England, Wales and Northern Ireland saw a record 44.8% of year 13 students achieving A* or A grades.

Isabelle Bear and Martina Barbanta at Mandeville School

A spokesperson for Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School said: "Congratulations to all our @SirHenryFloyd students receiving their #ALevelResults today. You've shown incredible #resilience navigating the unique challenges of the last 2 years, and we couldn't be prouder! #alevels2021 #resultsday."

Like last year rather than making pupils sit conventional exams in a Covid-affected year, grades were decided using teachers' assessments.

Teachers make their predictions based on mock exams and essays, that prediction is then considered by the headteacher. All predicted grades are then taken to an exams board before becoming official.

Many Aylesbury schools delivered grades virtually rather than having more typical pre-Covid gatherings where students collected their results.