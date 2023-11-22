Buckingham Park CE Primary School has launched its Christmas Angels appeal for the second year to support families in need, or those where children are registered as carers in their households this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year, Buckingham Park CE Primary School launched their 'Christmas Angels' appeal for the first time after a growing number of parents had contacted the school to highlight their financial challenges, in this cost of living crisis, in the lead up to Christmas.

The appeal links families who are either experiencing some financial hardship, or those who have children registered as carers, with families and members of the wider school community who are able to donate gifts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'We didn't want to do a generic 'toy swap' as we wanted to make sure the magic of Christmas - the personal approach to gift giving - was not lost due to families financial situations', said Daniel Fell, Headteacher.

An example of one child's donations from the appeal last year.

'Families will come forward and give information about their children's age and interests with the school who pair up these children, completely anonymously with donators.

'The children then receive brand new presents, pre-wrapped and ready to go straight under their Christmas trees. As a Church school, we believe in the power of community and want to make sure that no child has to miss important events such as Christmas if there is something we can do to help'

Last year, the school supported families with gifts and were able to extend this offer to donations of supermarket vouchers to support the cost of Christmas dinner for the families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, with over 100 donators coming forward to offer support, the school will be able to support nearly 10% of the entire school population with multiple gifts and supermarket vouchers again this year.

Local businesses have also made some donations so the school, this year, are able to offer those families in financial hardship vouchers for local family attractions to support them over the two week Christmas Holiday.

'As a Christian school, we operate under a fundamental set of Christian values which promote honestly, kindness, inclusivity and tolerance. We want to support children and families where we can and we know the importance of Christmas to many of our families, both as a religious, but also an important holiday and time for family and celebration.

'I am personally incredibly proud of the whole school community for coming together and recognising the importance of this appeal. I hope that, in some small way, this can continue to support the families of Buckingham Park,' said the Headteacher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school hopes that this scheme will grow year and year and are always on the look out for local business or groups that could support families with donations in future years.

Buckingham Park School aims to provide the best education, to be at the heart of the local community, and to set Christian values as the foundation for all that we do.