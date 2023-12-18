Aylesbury school receives fifth consecutive 'Outstanding' rating from Ofsted

The Pace Centre in Aylesbury

A school in Aylesbury has celebrated receiving a fifth consecutive ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted.

The Pace Centre, an exceptional learning institution in Aylesbury, received the rating based on inspections carried out between 31 October and 2 November this year.

All five inspections have been carried out since the school’s inauguration in 2006.

“We are extremely proud to have maintained our Outstanding status for the fifth inspection. Our preparation and attention to detail was extremely important, considering the level of scrutiny and the ever-increasing expectations of Ofsted, which has resulted in many excellent schools being downgraded. We know that we must continue to review and improve, keeping the children and their families at the centre,” said Richard Smith, deputy headteacher.

The Pace Centre’s report, which can be read online here, rated the school as ‘Outstanding’ in all five key categories.

In its report Ofsted stated that pupils appear to be happy, feel safe, and settled at the education institution.

“We are incredibly proud of the Pace approach we’ve developed, and we’re thrilled that the inspector recognized its positive impact on our students. We’ve found that incorporating therapeutic goals into academic lessons leads to greater engagement and more practical and functional use of those skills. It’s wonderful to see the report acknowledging this," said Shleena Lee, deputy head.

The Pace Centre is attended by pupils with complex physical disabilities and aims to give them a dynamic and enriching environment. It provides personalized curriculum for each pupil which is designed to meet their individual needs, considering their interests and sensory requirements. The teaching staff and therapists work closely together, blending specialist support and therapies expertly and sensitively into lessons and one-to-one sessions. The therapies provided include occupational, speech and language, hydro and movement therapies, among others.

The Pace Centre is an independent school run by the charity Pace, more information on the charity can be found online.