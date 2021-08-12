Aylesbury school praises 'character' and 'resilience' of students after 2021 A-level and GCSE results days

Grange School is celebrating the results of its A-level and GCSE students who did 'extremely well' according to their headteacher.

GCSE results were released across the country this morning (August 12), two days after A-level students learnt their fate.

Students studying in the past two years have faced unique challenges thrown up by the pandemic. They have endured multiple national lockdowns and needed serious patience as everyone involved in the education system adapted to online learning.

Grange School

A spokesperson for Grange School said: "Staff at The Grange School would like to congratulate Year 11 and Year 13 students for their achievements over the past two years. It has been a period, like no other, where they have been asked to adapt and change the way in which they work during two periods of national lockdown."

Due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic grades for year 11s and 13s were decided using school assessments. These grades are based on analysis of mock exams, essays and coursework submitted by teachers, then checked by headteachers, before being submitted to an exams board.

The spokesperson continued: "The process of assessment was rigorous, and students worked extremely hard to ensure that their abilities were recognised during a period of constant challenge and demand."

Headteacher Vince Murray also displayed his pride at his students' achievements, adding: “Students have drawn upon character and resilience in meeting the challenges that were set and have come through the other side with an abundance of dignity and respect.

"As examination cohorts, our students have achieved extremely well. Their achievements reflect the work and study they have put in over the past two years and have prepared

them for their next steps, whether that be in education, employment, or both.

"They can take confidence from the integrity of their achievements as their assessments have been measured against national expectations and approved by the examination

boards.