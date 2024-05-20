Aylesbury school patroller puts down lollipop after 36 years of 'incredible dedication'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Aylesbury-based school patroller has retired after 36 years of supporting youngsters as they cross the road.

On Friday (17 May), Bucks Council confirmed that Janice Worger had retired from her role assisting the children at Stoke Mandeville Combined School.

She was the guest of honour at the school’s assembly, where she received a big round of applause from staff and students.

Janice first picked up her lollipop in 1989. Since then, she has helped guide thousands of children, parents and carers across the road to and from school.

Councillor Peter Martin and Janice Worger

Janice said: “I love welcoming the children into school each day and have enjoyed watching them grow up and then bringing their own children along to the school.”

One of the key differences between patrolling now and the late 80s, is that the white outfits worn decades ago have been replaced by fluorescent and reflective clothing. All these years later patrollers still go out armed with their iconic lollipops.

Janice said it was small moments of appreciation that she enjoyed the most, when parents would wave at her, children would bring her Easter eggs and presents at Christmas, "These are the little things that make you feel so appreciated,” she added.

Janice in action

In tribute to janice, Councillor Peter Strachan said: “I would like to congratulate Janice for her incredible dedication and hard work over the years and to say thank you. Our School Crossing Patrollers do a fantastic job helping children across the county to have a safe journey to and from school every day. Whatever the weather, Janice and her colleagues are there with a smile on their faces and a cheery greeting, carrying out such an important job in our local communities.

“School crossing patrollers also play a key role in promoting more active travel and encouraging families to walk to and from school instead of driving, by creating a safer environment to do so. This has a positive impact in multiple ways, from cleaner air to healthier lifestyles and important learning about road safety from an early age.”