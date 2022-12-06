Aylesbury school judged Outstanding in all categories after Ofsted inspection

Aylesbury Grammar School has been judged Outstanding by Ofsted, following an inspection at the beginning of November.

The school has been rated as outstanding in all categories of the Inspection Framework – Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Sixth Form Provision, and Leadership and Management.

Headmaster Mark Sturgeon said: “The opening line is one that perhaps makes us all the most proud - ‘Pupils flourish in this exceptional school’ – and we are thrilled by the judgement from this inspection as the report captures the culture and excellence of our school.

Aylesbury Grammar School

“The Ofsted report reflects the extraordinary commitment and excellence of the entire school community. Ofsted inspects the school at a specific moment in time and we are grateful to all the staff, students, governors and parents for their support both before and after this judgement.