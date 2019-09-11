Aylesbury School hit by fire gets a helping hand from local developer

Broughton Community Infant School in Aylesbury, which was struck by a fire at the end of last year, has received a donation of over £1,000 to help improve the school’s facilities.

Housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated £1,150 to fund rugs in each of the classrooms as well as 50 new books for the library.

The staff room fire last year closed the school but it re-opened successfully with help from the community and other schools in the local area.

Kevin Morrissey, Head teacher from Broughton Community Infant School, said, “I have never come across such a dedicated and resilient community as the one you’ll find at the Infant School.

"The children are at the very heart of this community and thanks to Barratt and David Wilson Homes the children have come back to brand new, colourful large rugs to enhance their learning”.

The school was again rated Good by Ofsted in May 2019. The Ofsted Inspector saying, “Pupils at Broughton Infant School are delightful. They behave well, both during lessons and at playtime.

"They are polite and courteous, eager to help each other in lessons and have positive attitudes to their learning.

"The pupils that I met were happy and felt well cared for by their teachers. Parents and carers are positive about the school. They say that their children settle into school quickly, and that they are happy and well cared for.

"Parents also agree that the school keeps their children safe. Parents value the strong community ethos of the school”.

Marc Woolfe, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Thames, said, “We are pleased we could help out Broughton Community Infant School, as it’s so important for the community around our Kingsbrook development.

“It is vital to us that as well as building new homes we are part of the community and after the school has bounced back from a difficult time we are happy to give them a donation for their rugs and books.”

They are currently building the Kingsbrook development nearby.