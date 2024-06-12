Aylesbury school 'delighted' after being rated as 'Good' in every category by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school in Aylesbury has expressed its delight at receiving a ‘Good’ rating in every category following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The Grange School, which was previously given a ‘Requires Improvement’ assessment from the education body in 2021, published its results yesterday (11 June).

A spokesperson for the school said on social media: “We were both delighted and proud to share with you via email last week the fantastic news from our recent Ofsted inspection that we have been judged as a good school! Now that the official report has been published on the Ofsted website, we are able to share it more widely with our entire school community!”

Ofsted reports are split into five main categories and the comprehensive school received a ‘Good’ rating in all five. They are: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision.

The Grange School in Aylesbury

A ‘Good’ score is the second-highest grade Ofsted inspectors use behind the top grade of ‘Outstanding’.

Ofsted’s inspection is based on visits carried out by assessors on 23 and 24 April, 2024. One inspector said in the official report, that can be read online here: “Pupils feel respected and respect others at this very happy school.

"Staff’s belief that all pupils can achieve highly is transferred to pupils, who are confident and aspirational about their futures.”

Ofsted credits the school’s inclusive teaching model and says detailed information is used to ensure education plans can cater effectively to individuals.

However, the report also states: “There is still some variability across subjects and in key stage 3, which means that some pupils do not achieve as well as they could. In the sixth form, the curriculum is delivered far more consistently.”

Ofsted’s inspectors also credited the school’s culture and reading programme, which has a programme that enables students to catch up to the level of their classmates.

Further credit has been given to changes the school has made in recent years to improve its programmes, including an emphasis on parent engagement. The report states: “This work has brought about many improvements. Parents and carers are extremely positive about how the school helps their children ‘thrive’.”

Another area of improvement mentioned in the report says: “The school’s understanding of the impact of the various strands of its work could be clearer, including how coherent it is across key stages and teams.”

In a letter to parents and carers, that was more widely shared by the school yesterday, headteacher Vince Murray announced his delight with the Ofsted results.

He wrote: “Operating in a selective system, it is important to us all, that our students are not held back by the education system that creates division at such a young age. “We continually challenge that and it has been recognised.

“We are an inclusive, caring school with high expectations and ambitions for our pupils and it is extremely important that our pupils feel part of the school community and are empowered.