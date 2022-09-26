Aylesbury school claims national award recognising its global humanitarian efforts

Bierton CE Combined School was granted a Bronze Award from Christian Aid, the UK organisation which has set up a global support scheme.

Pupils have been recycling, saving energy and litter picking in line with the charity’s Global Neighbours Scheme.

Also, the school has grown and donated food to people in need.

Christmas hampers to senior citizens

Schools following the scheme are acknowledged for helping pupils learn about global poverty and the Christian responsibility to tackle it, as well as giving them the tools to play a confident part in creating a fairer world.

Headteacher Ms Martin, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised for the work we have done as a whole school community to raise awareness of the extreme inequalities across our globe and perhaps more importantly, the steps we can take to address these. The pupils learn about global issues regularly and gain an understanding of injustice in our world. Our pupils help to monitor and limit our use of energy in school, and some have written to our local council and MP campaigning about wildflower verges to support the dwindling bee population.

“We have a link with the Karibuni Centre in Kenya. Video-linking between classes has helped our pupils to find out about how life is lived in another part of the world. Pupils have been learning about examples of people who faced adversity and overcame this to be courageous advocates for change. These stories have challenged the whole school community to think about how each of us can make a difference in our local community and globally. We took part in Christian Aid’s scheme because it gives us a practical way of living out our school values.

Deforestation posters created by pupils

“Our world is increasingly connected and our hope is for our children to grow as responsible global citizens who care about issues such as the environment and access to healthcare. The children have especially enjoyed experiencing what it is like to carry water containers on your back and also delivering Christmas hampers to local senior citizens.”

Any primary school in England can join the Global Neighbours Scheme, there are three levels of achievement, bronze, silver, and gold.