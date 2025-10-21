Aylesbury school celebrates incredible Ofsted leap with ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ grades

A primary school in Aylesbury is celebrating after going from ‘Requires Improvement’ to boasting grades of ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ after its latest Ofsted inspection.

Oak Green School’s co-headteachers are ‘over the moon’ after seeing huge improvements in a recent Ofsted report.

After its last inspection in July 2025, the school has been graded ‘Outstanding’ for personal development. It also received ‘Good’ for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, early years and leadership and management.

It is an incredible leap from its last inspection in February 2023, when the school was graded ‘Requires improvement’ in quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and early years provision while only managing ‘Good’ in personal development.

Oak Green School in Buckinghamshire celebrates huge improvements in a recent Ofsted report. Photo: Oak Green School

Co-headteachers, Donna Kelloway and Nicola Beesley, said said it is wonderful that the inspectors could see how much the school had improved.

“The inspectors could see how special our school is, expressing that “the manner in which the school develops pupils’ character is exceptional” and concluded that Personal Development is outstanding,” they said.

The Ofsted report explained what it was like for children attending the school, saying, “pupils are happy, confident and well mannered. They feel safe and valued in their school community, where there is a strong sense of belonging”.

The report goes on to explain how students are taught to express their feelings and manage their emotions as soon as they arrive in early years.

It adds that this helps them learn how to communicate effectively and make positive choices in how they behave.

The report explains how pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities, are well understood.

Inspectors point to the school's ambitious curriculum, saying that it “carefully considers the needs of its pupils”.

Adding that teachers mostly have a strong subject knowledge and introduce new topics in an interesting way that engages pupils.

Inspectors said: “Reading is highly prioritised in the school”, adding that the children learn phonics from the start of nursery.

Staff are aware of which pupils are behind in their reading development to ensure that they help the pupils catch up quickly.

The report said that pupils ‘consistently behave very well’ in lessons and around the school, adding that children understand and meet the high expectations set for them from nursery.

It is also noted that the school has taken effective action in improving the attendance rate of pupils since the last inspection, when it was previously too low.

Inspectors noticed the character and values of pupils saying: “pupils know and model the school’s values of honesty, respect, friendship, kindness, trust and fairness”.

The Ofsted report added that students had “a strong sense of justice and equality” and recognised that discrimination is not acceptable.

Inspectors acknowledged that pupils take care of each other and are well supported by staff to safeguard their own well being.

The co-headteachers added: “We believe the report reflects the work that the staff put in every single day to ensure the children are nurtured and have a strong sense of belonging.

"We are incredibly proud of our school and thank everyone who has been part of the changes that have been made since the previous inspection.”