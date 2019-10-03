Aylesbury's Harding House pupils get an insight into the 'world of work'

Students from Harding House Special School, in Aylesbury, enjoyed an insight into various job roles as part a special ‘World of Work’ day.

Twenty students aged 16-19 years with learning disabilities took part in the event.



Practical workshops were delivered by a Zumba teacher, Community Police Officers, Hairdresser, Massage Therapist, Anytime Fitness Gym Instructors, Jewellery Maker and a Project Manager.

It was a fun filled informative day, allowing students to gain an insight into different work tasks, training, personal skills and working patterns of various job roles.



Harding House teacher Lindsey Chamberlain said: “It was a great day, students immersed themselves into different work activities from Zumba dancing, massage and cracked the phonetic

alphabet used by prison officers.

"It gave students a fantastic opportunity to find out about different jobs. Thank you to all those who volunteered.”