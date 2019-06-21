Aylesbury pupils show artistic flair to design road safety posters

Eleanor Fenemore from Aylesbury South Neighbourhood in partnership with Waheed Raja from Aylesbury Vale District council ran a design competition. to create a road safety poster
Ashmead Combined School, Pebble Brook School and Oak Green School all took part and this week the winners were chosen. Harry Martin, 7 from Ashmead (pictured), said: “ I designed my poster because I think that texting whilst driving is really bad and someone may get really hurt.”
Pebblebrook School’s Verity Curtis (also pictured) also triumphed in in the competition, and Ruqayah Khan of Oak Green School was crowned runner-up.