Aylesbury pupils show artistic flair to design road safety posters

Eleanor Fenemore from Aylesbury South Neighbourhood in partnership with Waheed Raja from Aylesbury Vale District council ran a design competition. to create a road safety poster

Ashmead Combined School, Pebble Brook School and Oak Green School all took part and this week the winners were chosen. Harry Martin, 7 from Ashmead (pictured), said: “ I designed my poster because I think that texting whilst driving is really bad and someone may get really hurt.”

(2 of 3) Winners of driver awareness poster competition - Pictured is Pebble Brook School's Verity Curtis (13) with Eleanor Fenemore- Aylesbury south Police Community Support Officer and Colleen Lavery - Deputy LPA Commander Chief Inspector PNL-190618-221138009

Pebblebrook School’s Verity Curtis (also pictured) also triumphed in in the competition, and Ruqayah Khan of Oak Green School was crowned runner-up.