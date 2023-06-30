Budding politicians had their first taste of Parliament life as they went head-to-head in a debate with Education minister Baroness Barran.

Children from Green Ridge Primary Academy in Aylesbury attended the visit as representatives of the school’s Pupil Parliaments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Pupil Parliament represents the school at a regional level. They act as advocates for change within the academy trust, REAch2, to speak up for pupils and to challenge any inequalities.

Budding politicians from Green Ridge Primary Academy.

To secure a spot on the debate, pupils wrote an application explaining what their priorities would be as an education leader. They wrote of the importance of supporting pupils with hidden disabilities, and of teachers having a full understanding about how to support them, and that children are taught to be open minded and independent.

After talking about her work and impact in Parliament, Baroness Barran education minister in the House of Lords, chaired the debate during which the children discussed what makes an effective leader in education and where they felt school leaders should prioritise their efforts.

The pupils also put forward their thoughts on the importance of children having a voice in their education and why collaboration between staff and pupils is vital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baroness Barran said: “It was fantastic to see an abundance of enthusiasm and confidence from such young mind, and I was inspired by their insightful comments and ideas. I hope one day in years to come, Parliament will be able to benefit from their passion and thoughtfulness.”

Academy Trust CEO Cathie Paine said: “Our new school Pupil Parliament is really important for helping our children realise that they can have a real impact. They can also learn more about democracy and understand that they have a voice that we will hear, as well as understanding how to work together to improve their school experience.