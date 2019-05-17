Aylesbury pupils celebrate double football success

Haydon Abbey School's girls football team
Two teams of footballers from an Aylesbury primary school have been celebrating after success on the pitch.

Haydon Abbey's boys football team won the AVPSFA Mike Wise Challenge Cup after a 1-0 win over Edlesborough while the school's girls football team finished top of their Aylesbury League and qualified for the quarter-finals of the cup competition in their first season.

Haydon Abbey School's boys football team

The boys team won the Challenge Cup after a hard-earned victory which came courtesy of a long-range goal.

The lead was preserved thanks to a series of saves from the Haydon Abbey keeper in the second half.

PL Schoolwear donated commemorative T-shirts to the boys team as a tribute to their success - the team are pictured in them in our photos.

Meanwhile, the girls team had what a school spokesman describes as a 'fantastic season' in what was their first year as a school side.

Haydon Abbey School's winning boys and girls football teams together

Despite only having one player who plays for a team outside the school, the Haydon Abbey girls side went unbeaten through all their league games to also clinch a trophy.

Pictures of the teams by Derek Pelling.