Aylesbury nursery builds on its success with ‘Good’ Ofsted rating

Award-winning Partou Haddenham Day Nursery and Pre-school in Aylesbury has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas of activity by Ofsted.

In her final report, the inspector praises the setting for offering “a clear and well-thought-out curriculum” which “builds on children's learning over time.”

She writes: “Children of all ages display high levels of confidence and self-esteem. They explore activities with confidence and a sense of curiosity. Children show resilience as they persevere and keep trying.”

Partou Haddenham is a popular choice for local families and commuters using Haddenham and Thame Parkway station.

The purpose-built setting is well-resourced with age-appropriate toys and educational activities for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Its outdoor space is a stand-out feature which spreads across two sides of the nursery, with every corner designed to create an engaging environment that encourages exploration and physical development.

Earlier this year, Partou Haddenham received an award after being rated as one of the top 20 nurseries in the South East of England by leading reviews site daynurseries.co.uk.

The Ofsted inspector observes that team members talk with children, model words and provide an ongoing commentary of their activities. “This helps children to hear new words in context,” she explains. “Staff listen to what children have to say. They are respectful to children's early attempts at talking and listen intently, showing their genuine interest. Consequently, this stimulates children's desire to want to talk.”

The inspector adds: “Staff support and encourage children's good behaviour well.”

The report highlights the nursery’s “progressive approach to developing the curriculum.” It states: “By taking aspects of different perspectives and attitudes towards early education, the provider ensures the curriculum evolves over time. Staff embrace the use of natural resources and promote sensory experiences. They create a welcoming and interesting environment that encourages children to be motivated and intrigued by their learning.”

The inspector notes that Partou Haddenham team members work “in a collaborative manner” with families. “From the beginning, staff encourage parents' involvement and regularly share information about children's learning and development,” she says. “Staff work equally well with local schools to support children when they move on. This helps children to feel confident and excited about moving on in their education, which staff prepare them well for.”

And safeguarding arrangements at the setting are deemed to be “effective,” based on “an open and positive culture” that “puts children's interests first.”

Humera Ahmed, Partou Haddenham Nursery Manager, said: “We are delighted to achieve a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted, especially so soon after our Top 20 Award which is based entirely on reviews from families.

“Education is at the heart of everything we do. It is really satisfying to see the positive comments from Ofsted about our curriculum which develops as the children progress on their learning journey.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Well done to Humera and her team on their latest achievement.

“Their strong personal relationships with the children and families are a real feature of Partou Haddenham. This shines through once again in the Ofsted report.”