Aylesbury MP meets students as part of college tour to mark National Apprenticeship Week

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler met carpentry apprentices at Buckinghamshire College’s Aylesbury campus, as part of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week.

The visit today (11/2) included a tour of the college’s workshops and student-run restaurant Hardings.

Me Butler said: “Apprenticeships are a brilliant way to start a career, so I was delighted to mark this year’s National Apprenticeship Week by meeting local apprentices and hearing about how beneficial the schemes have been for them and their employers.

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler chats with carpentry apprentices at Buckinghamshire College’s Aylesbury campus

“Our economy is constantly evolving and apprenticeships are a brilliant way of ensuring every person has the skills needed to develop great careers in the jobs our economy needs.

“Giving people valuable experience whilst they earn a wage, there’s an apprenticeship for almost everyone - regardless of background or age.”

“The theme for this year’s National Apprenticeship Week is ‘build the future,’ reflecting how apprenticeships can help people acquire key skills for their careers while also benefiting the economy.

“Buckinghamshire College at Aylesbury offers 16 apprenticeship courses in subjects ranging from business and management to health and social care.