Aylesbury MP launches School Trips to Parliament scheme for Aylesbury constituency students

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith has this week launched a “School Trips to Parliament” scheme for Aylesbury constituency students.

The Labour MP is encouraging schools and colleges to apply for a free visit to Parliament during the upcoming spring term (January-April). Visits provide students with an opportunity to learn more about Parliament, democracy, and the legislative process.

The visits include a guided tour of the historic Palace of Westminster, an interactive curriculum-based workshop, and culminate with a question-and-answer session with Laura Kyrke-Smith MP, subject to her diary.

Kyrke-Smith MP said: “I want every young person to know they have a powerful voice that they can use to make change.

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith

“That's why I'm setting up a school trip to Parliament scheme for Aylesbury constituency students so they can learn more about our democracy and get inspired.

“This week, I’ve written to every single school and college across Aylesbury and the villages, inviting them to book a tour or workshop for the spring term that will end with a session with me where I can answer any questions the students have.”

The MP said she is already seeing a few groups this term, and added that she has been “heartened to hear from so many young people who want to learn more about politics and democracy — exactly what we need from the next generation.”

Applications for spring term visits opened yesterday (18th September) and should be made using theonline form. The application window closes at 4pm on September 23rd. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis, so an early application is recommended. For further details about the school visit programme and other opportunities, please visit theUK Parliament Education Centre website.