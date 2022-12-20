Aylesbury MP Rob Butler has passed on the winning Christmas card drawings from a local school to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Copies of three winning designs from the Chiltern Way Academy in Aylesbury were shared with the PM.

Three pupils from the school claimed awards from the Bucks-based MP: Vinnie Oxlade in Year four, his classmate, Dylan Patrick, and Ethan Westbury Hilton from Year three.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Aylesbury MP Rob Butler, photo by Sam Ross

On Saturday (17 December) the Aylesbury MP said: “Great to revisit the Bierton Hill campus of Chiltern Way Academy to meet some of the children who entered my Christmas card competition and see their Christmas market. Delighted to present a photo of PM Rishi Sunak receiving a copy of the winning card to Miss Powell.”

Alex Power, head of campus, added: “The children were brilliant, they really enjoyed the entire experience and it was good to see Rob again, he is becoming a very welcome, regular visitor.”

The school is pleased to have been acknowledged by leader of the UK Government having only opened in 2019.

Vinnie Oxlade (Y4), Ethan Westbury Hilton (Y3), Dylan Patrick (Y4) with Aylesbury MP Rob Butler, alongside school staff: Meghan Afshar and Bethan James

The Chiltern Way Academy formed in 2016 before expanding three years later.

Chiltern Way Academy which has a campus in Wendover as well as the Bierton Hill site, was rated as ‘outstanding’ in a 2021 Ofsted report.

With inspectors praising the school for its high standards and strong approach to learning.

