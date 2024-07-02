Aylesbury Metro Bank delivers Money Zone to Elmhurst pupils
Money Zone is a series of financial education lessons that Metro Bank offers to children - either virtually or in store. Money Zone comprises of four sessions - budgeting, saving, banking and the last session which takes place in store gave the students a behind the scenes look at the Bank including a visit to the vault. Metro Bank has delivered its Money Zone programme to over 250,000 children in 2,900 schools.
Aylesbury Metro Bank’s Customer Service Representatives Andy Lane and Ugne Civilyte together with Assistant Store Manager Dylan Portlock-Barker delivered the key Money Zone sessions to the pupils which ended with an hour long tour of the Bank to discuss what they had learned during their lessons as well as personal goody bags and certificate for all the kids.
“The kids were thrilled to learn about what a bank does and starting to understand money in the real world,” explains Aylesbury Metro Bank’s Assistant Store Manager Dylan Portlock-Barker. “Session three focusing on how to budget was definitely the favourite and using this to understand why some people are finding it difficult under the current climate. The pupils enjoyed visiting our store in Aylesbury and finding that banks aren’t as scary as they first thought! Understanding exactly what makes a debit card work was of particular interest for the class, but exploring our vault was the highlight of the visit – the kids were intrigued by all the safe deposit boxes and their possible contents.’’
Any schools or groups interested in Money Zone can contact their local Metro Bank store for more information. The Metro Bank’s Aylesbury store at 45 Market Square, Aylesbury, HP20 2SP. The store is currently open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday 11am to 4pm.
