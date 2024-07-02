Aylesbury Metro Bank delivers Money Zone to Elmhurst pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aylesbury Metro Bank colleagues have delivered Money Zone – financial education workshops – to 60 year five pupils from Elmhurst School. The aim of the complimentary workshops is to raise financial awareness in students from a young age.

Money Zone is a series of financial education lessons that Metro Bank offers to children - either virtually or in store. Money Zone comprises of four sessions - budgeting, saving, banking and the last session which takes place in store gave the students a behind the scenes look at the Bank including a visit to the vault. Metro Bank has delivered its Money Zone programme to over 250,000 children in 2,900 schools.

Aylesbury Metro Bank’s Customer Service Representatives Andy Lane and Ugne Civilyte together with Assistant Store Manager Dylan Portlock-Barker delivered the key Money Zone sessions to the pupils which ended with an hour long tour of the Bank to discuss what they had learned during their lessons as well as personal goody bags and certificate for all the kids.

“The kids were thrilled to learn about what a bank does and starting to understand money in the real world,” explains Aylesbury Metro Bank’s Assistant Store Manager Dylan Portlock-Barker. “Session three focusing on how to budget was definitely the favourite and using this to understand why some people are finding it difficult under the current climate. The pupils enjoyed visiting our store in Aylesbury and finding that banks aren’t as scary as they first thought! Understanding exactly what makes a debit card work was of particular interest for the class, but exploring our vault was the highlight of the visit – the kids were intrigued by all the safe deposit boxes and their possible contents.’’

Elmhurst pupils explore the Aylesbury Metro Bank Vault