Aylesbury junior school's success continues

Another school year has passed and Turnfurlong Junior School continues to be successful with their sporting achievements.

This year, for the second time, the school has won a treble of team competitions, just like in 2023.

Over the past decade, the schools Cross Country team have been victorious in the Aylesbury Vale District race - continuing this, this year.

Their Athletics team have now begun to match this achievement - also winning the District Athletics competition too.

A picture of success

On Monday, last week, TJS competed in 24 events and they came out on top - winning eight events, gaining seven 2nd place finishes and four bronze positions.

We also achieved a few 4th and 5th places respectively. Since 2017, they have continued this success, winning 5 / 6 competitions (only Covid stopped more).

Turnfurlongs’ athletes meet every week in all weathers and participate in a number of events. From year 3 to 6, all the children are encouraged to take part - starting with their Inter-House competition.

The ‘treble’ also included the boys 5 / 6 football team, who won the title for the second year in a row. This group meets every Friday and puts in the effort.

A team of many skilful individuals, who blend and work tirelessly together. Their fitness is strong and their team performances have paid off this year - highlights included the 5-0 demolitions of local rivals Bedgrove & Haddenham and a very close Cup win against a strong Buckingham Park team. The boys play fairly and are strong in the tackles, demonstrating sportsmanship and fair play.

Across the school terms, Turnfurlong offers 17 sports clubs and 11 non-sport related clubs. They aim to get maximum participation and continue to seek out ideas from the Turnfurlong ‘School Parliament’.

Turnfurlong aims to create lifelong friendships through sport, group activity clubs and their new initiative ‘OPAL’ (Outdoor Play & Learning). At break times, the children are now playing with a variety of equipment, ranging from plastic crates (saved from a skip), dressing up, swingball and a ‘Hobbit House’ to read!

The school has just received its Gold award, for its commitment, engagement and delivery of sport.

This year Turnfurlong have organised an amazing colour run, a European Championships Football festival across the school, taken a group of boys to watch MK Dons play and in the October half term, travelled to Leicester to watch the England Lionesses play, to name but a few events.