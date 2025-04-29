Aylesbury High School launches Crowdfunder Campaign for vital sports court refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aylesbury High School, a renowned all-girls grammar school with a strong tradition of sporting excellence, has launched a Crowdfunder campaign, #PlayYourPart, to raise £30k for the refurbishment of its aging sports courts.

The school, which provides an exceptional education to over 1300 girls aged 11 to 18, is seeking support from the local community to revitalise facilities that are crucial not only for its students but also for numerous local community sports clubs.

"We are incredibly proud of our students' sporting achievements, but our current courts are showing significant wear and tear," said Marieke Forster, Headmistress of Aylesbury High School. "Like many schools, we face funding challenges, and this refurbishment is vital to our vision of developing confident, independent young women. We also want to provide a safe and welcoming environment for the wider community."

The courts are a hub of activity, used by clubs such as the Aylesbury District Netball League, Bedgrove Netball Club, Aylesbury Youth Netball and Wendover Ladies Youth Club, in addition to the extensive School Sports programme. AHS is also developing initiatives to increase tennis participation, including a county-wide program for local primary and secondary schools. However, the current state of the courts is hindering these efforts.

Catherine Sole-Bradley, Director of Sport at AHS, emphasised the importance of sport for young women. "Sport plays a crucial role in promoting physical and mental wellbeing. Research shows it boosts self-esteem, reduces stress, and helps develop essential life skills. Our current facilities are limiting our ability to provide these benefits fully."

The Crowdfunder campaign, titled Refurbishment of Sports Courts at Aylesbury High School, aims to raise £30k to cover construction and equipment costs. Aylesbury High School is appealing to local businesses, parents, alumnae, and sports enthusiasts to contribute to this essential project. Donations of any size are welcome and can be made via the Crowdfunder page: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/refurbishment-of-sports-court-and-aylesbury-high

"We look forward to working with our community to support #PlayYourPart and help us provide our students and local clubs with the facilities they deserve," added Marieke Forster, Headmistress.

The school hopes that the refurbished courts will not only enhance the sporting experience for its students but also serve as a valuable community asset for years to come.

Aylesbury High School is the only girls’ grammar school in North Buckinghamshire.

