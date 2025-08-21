Aylesbury High School celebrates exceptional GCSE results

GCSE results day

Aylesbury High School (AHS) is delighted to announce another truly exceptional set of GCSE results for its Year 11 students. The results are a testament to the students’ resilience and dedication, as well as the unwavering support from staff and families.

A remarkable 70% of all grades achieved were at Grade 7, 8, or 9, a figure that not only surpasses the school's 2019 performance but also stands well above the national average( 21.8% nationally). This outstanding achievement defies the national trend of a return to pre-pandemic levels and highlights the incredible hard work of the students.

Among the standout performances, an astonishing 18 students achieved 10 or more grades at either Grade 8 or 9. Nearly 20% of all grades were Grade 9. While these individual achievements are impressive, Headmistress Marieke Forster emphasised her pride in every single student.

"I see every day that these grades are the result of sustained hard work, excellent teaching, and the support our students receive from our staff and their parents," said Headmistress Marieke Forster. "This cohort, in particular, has navigated significant disruption during their transition to secondary school years due to the pandemic. Their independence, strength, and confidence in approaching these exams is truly commendable. They should be immensely proud of what they've accomplished."

The school is now focused on supporting its students as they embark on their next steps, with these results opening up a wide range of exciting opportunities for their future.

#AHSWalksTall

About Aylesbury High School:

Aylesbury High School is a selective grammar school for girls in Aylesbury, UK. It is known for its strong academic record and a commitment to fostering a supportive and inspiring learning environment.