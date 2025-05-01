Aylesbury High School buzzes with excitement as Geri Halliwell-Horner visits

Geri Halliwell-Horner visited Aylesbury High School.

Aylesbury High School was filled with excitement on Thursday 24 April as they welcomed the internationally renowned Geri Halliwell-Horner. The visit centered around a captivating talk about her thrilling "Rosie Frost" adventure book series, followed by an engaging question and answer session with eager students.

From the moment Mrs. Geri Halliwell-Horner arrived, staff noted a palpable buzz in the school. Students were said to be completely captivated as she discussed her books, the inspiration behind her writing, and the empowering messages within the "Rosie Frost" series. The Q&A session saw insightful and thoughtful questions posed by the students, met with equally engaging and inspiring responses from the author.

The energy in the room was described as electric, with enthusiastic cheers and focused attention throughout the event. “The visit was so interesting and it inspired me to write my own story!” shared Senaya, a Year 7 student. Even members of the school staff couldn't help but feel a nostalgic thrill, playfully reminiscing about the iconic "Wannabe" era.

Adding to the memorable experience, Mrs. Geri Halliwell-Horner generously took the time to sign copies of her books and meet with numerous students, creating personal moments that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

“AHS were delighted to host Mrs Geri Halliwell-Horner, and would like to extend a huge thank you to Geri Halliwell-Horner for her inspiring visit and for sharing her wonderful "Rosie Frost" adventures with the students. A fantastically positive experience for our wonderful School” Mrs Forster, Headmistress .

Aylesbury High School's vision is to develop uniquely talented young adults who are independent, strong, and confident. Its mission is to be a welcoming girls' grammar school that draws the very best from its entire community by providing an ambitious education that stimulates creative and critical thinking, values diversity, and facilitates dynamic personal development. This visit certainly inspired creativity in its students and left them with an experience that will long be remembered.

#AHSWalksTall