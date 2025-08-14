Aylesbury High School A Level results 2025

An impressive 18% of all entries were A* (11* in 2019), 45% of all entries were rated at A* or A (40% in 2019), and 76% were graded at A* to B (67% in 2019). Our students collected a total of 297 A* and A grades between them, sitting a total of 662 A Levels. 11 students collected 3 or more A* grades and 56 students had 3 or more A or A* grades.

Whilst grades are important, at AHS our focus is on the opportunities that these grades offer our students, the facilitation of their ‘next steps’. 83% of our students who applied were able to access a preferred choice of university place, with 9 going to Oxford and Cambridge. Our students will be leaving us to study at a wide variety of different institutions, reflecting the careful research and decision making that our students have done to help secure their futures. We are immensely proud of all the well informed decisions our students have made for their next steps; as well as the familiar subject choices, our students will study degree courses in subjects as diverse as International Disaster Management and Humanitarian Response, Aerospace Engineering, Architecture, Journalism, Neuroscience, Marine Biology and Coastal Ecology, History of Art and Film Making. 15 students will be studying Medicine.