Aylesbury Grammar School - our 2025 cohort celebrate strong GCSE results

By Donna Miles
Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:32 BST
Congratulations to our Year 11s!placeholder image
Congratulations to our Year 11s!
We are delighted to celebrate the excellent achievements of our Year 11 students in this year’s GCSE results.

An impressive 67.2% of all entries were awarded top grades 9 - 7, with 98.8% securing grades 9 - 4. A remarkable 77.4% of students achieved five or more grades 9 - 7, and 42 students earned a full set of 9 - 7 grades across all their subjects.

Among many individual successes, one student achieved an extraordinary eleven grade 9s, with two others securing ten grade 9s, and three more celebrating nine grade 9s.

Headmaster Mark Sturgeon commented:

"After a very difficult start to their secondary school experience in Year 7, the students have received their GCSE outcomes today. These results are testament to the effort and resilience of our students and provide the foundations for further study and exciting opportunities ahead.

We are incredibly proud of every student and the personal milestones they have reached, not just in their studies, but in the way they have contributed to and thrived within the wider life of the School. Their character, curiosity, and commitment have shone through, and we look forward to supporting them as they take their next steps.”

